Civica brings Cx Housing SaaS to Enliven Housing

Enliven Housing's Blacktown Evoke residency Credit: Enliven Living

Civica has scored an implementation project to supply its Cx Housing SaaS solution for specialist disability accommodation (SDA) provider, Enliven Housing as it focuses on adopting a cloud-based solution.

The platform offers the ability for SDA and community housing providers (CHPs) to provide tenants with a choice in managing payments and vacancies, while also improving the overall tenant experience.

Implementation of the solution will begin this month, with plans to go live in July.

“Our Cx Housing solution gives crucial, 360 degree view of each tenant and their property, allowing Enliven Housing to see and hear their tenants views and adapt services to deliver a better future for those with disabilities,” Civica APAC director of housing Neale Walsh said.



Civica’s Housing and Asset Management solution has been used by more than 400 customers, and will see Enliven streamline its operations and enhance services.

In taking its steps towards adopting a cloud-based approach, Enliven Housing founder Tino Carusi said “the aim is to create viable, long-term housing opportunities that meet the needs of the people we support, and we have no doubt that this decision will enhance our ability to do so in the near future.”