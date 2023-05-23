Menu
JetBrains adds iOS support to cross-platform UI framework

JetBrains adds iOS support to cross-platform UI framework

JetBrains’ Compose Multiplatform allows developers to build cross-platform user interfaces in Kotlin, and share them across Android and iOS or Windows and macOS.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Shutterstock

JetBrains has added iOS support to Compose Multiplatform, the company’s cross-platform, declarative, reactive UI framework for the Kotlin programming language.

Now in an alpha state, Compose Multiplatform for iOS brings iOS support to a framework that previously supported Android, desktop, and web applications, JetBrains said on May 18. Developers can build the UI once and it will run on all platforms. Compose Multiplatform is built on Google’s Jetpack Compose UI framework and JetBrains’ Kotlin Multiplatform cross-platform development technology.

Compose Multiplatform for iOS is still a work in progress but can be used in experiments and “toy” projects. Developers can try it out from jetbrains.com and share feedback.

Because Compose Multiplatform uses canvas-based rendering, both iOS and Android applications look the same by default. Compose Multiplatform uses APIs already being used for Android UI development, making it easy for developers with a background in Android development to quickly start building with Compose Multiplatform for iOS.

The alpha release of Compose Multiplatform for iOS features a prototype for two-way interoperability on the UI layer. Using UIKitView, developers can embed complex platform-specific widgets such as maps, web views, and camera feeds within the shared user interface. And using ComposeUIViewController, developers can embed Compose Multiplatform screens in SwiftUI applications, allowing for the gradual adoption of Compose Multiplatform in iOS applications.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 