Kyndryl renews deal with Myer

Credit: Kyndryl

Kyndryl has extended its relationship with Australian department store chain Myer to upgrade its technology systems.

The global managed services provider, which was spun off from IBM in 2021, will be tasked with consolidating Myer’s data centre footprint as well as managing IT infrastructure services across its stores, distribution centres and head office.

According to Ashish Kumar, Kyndryl president for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), Myer is a long-standing customer of Kyndryl, with the first IT outsourcing deal inked in 2006.

At the time, this fell under IBM’s managed infrastructure services. However, Kyndryl was spun off as a separate company in 2021 as part of a wider offloading strategy by Big Blue.

Credit: Supplied

Announcing the renewal on LinkedIn, Kumar said: “Myer is one of Australia’s most trusted brands that has continued to evolve, set trends and provide customers with rewarding and enriching experiences.



“We’re proud to work with Myer as it enters the next stage of its technology journey.”

Kyndryl declined to comment further on the deal’s renewal.

The spin-off of Kyndryl left IBM Australia with a $190.5 million net loss as the vendor recognised a goodwill impairment of $285.4 million.