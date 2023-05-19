Menu
Ericom picks up ex-Poly A/NZ MD Andy Hurt

Ericom picks up ex-Poly A/NZ MD Andy Hurt

Takes over the role of national sales director from long-term employee Murat Aydemir.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Andy Hurt (Ericom)

Andy Hurt (Ericom)

Credit: Ericom

Ericom has picked up former Poly Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) managing director Andy Hurt as its national sales director.

In the role, Hurt’s goal is build momentum within the organisation, he said in a statement from the Sydney-based IT services provider.

He takes the position over from Murat Aydemir, who has been at Ericom for 10 years, who will transition into a new role within the business.

Hurt comes into the role with over 30 years of experience across A/NZ and Asia Pacific (APAC) under his belt, with Ericom touting Hurt’s key strengths as “overachieving P&L performance, leading successful business transformations [and] building high performance teams,” among others.

During this time, he worked at Poly for three years as its A/NZ managing director and left the company in March 2022. Since then, Hurt has been running his own business, ABMH, according to his LinkedIn profile, which focuses on corporate performance.

Prior to this, he held a number of positions with NEC Australia, Avaya, Honeywell and 3Com.

Throughout his career, Hurt has collaborated with the provider for over a decade in total.

“Building on a longstanding professional relationship, Ericom's executives have witnessed Andy's exceptional skills and determination first-hand,” the provider claimed.



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Ericom

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 