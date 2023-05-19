Ericom picks up ex-Poly A/NZ MD Andy Hurt

Takes over the role of national sales director from long-term employee Murat Aydemir.

Andy Hurt (Ericom) Credit: Ericom

Ericom has picked up former Poly Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) managing director Andy Hurt as its national sales director.



In the role, Hurt’s goal is build momentum within the organisation, he said in a statement from the Sydney-based IT services provider.

He takes the position over from Murat Aydemir, who has been at Ericom for 10 years, who will transition into a new role within the business.

Hurt comes into the role with over 30 years of experience across A/NZ and Asia Pacific (APAC) under his belt, with Ericom touting Hurt’s key strengths as “overachieving P&L performance, leading successful business transformations [and] building high performance teams,” among others.

During this time, he worked at Poly for three years as its A/NZ managing director and left the company in March 2022. Since then, Hurt has been running his own business, ABMH, according to his LinkedIn profile, which focuses on corporate performance.

Prior to this, he held a number of positions with NEC Australia, Avaya, Honeywell and 3Com.

Throughout his career, Hurt has collaborated with the provider for over a decade in total.

“Building on a longstanding professional relationship, Ericom's executives have witnessed Andy's exceptional skills and determination first-hand,” the provider claimed.





