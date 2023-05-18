DTA appoints 18 partners to data centre panel

Credit: Supplied

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has unveiled 18 partners to form its refreshed Data Centre Panel.

This is the third panel of its kind, covering the supply of data centre facilities, including collocated facilities and prefabricated data centres from April until June 2026.

The panel will now include A.G. Coombs, Australian Data Centres, Canberra Data Centres, Datapod, Equinix and Fujitsu.

In addition, there will be iseek, Macquarie Telecom, Manteena Security, NextDC, NineZero DC Management, Oper8 Global, Precision Metals Queanbeyan, Secure Bits and Springfield Real Estate Sales.

Last but not least, Telstra, Ventia and YourDC will also join the three-year panel.

The DTA went to tender for the new panel in September, which included prefabricated data centres for the first time as a category.

A year before then, the DTA issued a request for information (RFI) to replace the whole-of-government Data Centres Panel.

"The proposed data centre requirements extend the scope of the current arrangement and give the industry the opportunity to offer newer technologies and additional products not currently available under the Data Centres Facilities Panel 2," the DTA said at the time.