Aussie partners crowned at global Ingram Micro awards

Sets new record for most Australian partners to win an award at Ingram Micro’s Global Cloud and Innovation Summit.

Trent Gomersall (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Six Australian partners have scored big at Ingram Micro’s Global Cloud and Innovation Summit (GCIS) in Las Vegas, marking a new record for the most local partners to win an award.



Taking out the Ingram Micro Reseller Partner of the Year Award for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, an accolade that acknowledges a partner that saw “outstanding success and quantifiable business growth”, was Platinum Technology.

Precision IT meanwhile was handed to Breakthrough Partner of the Year, which is awarded to a partner that has expanded their relationship with Ingram Micro, achieved “outstanding” new growth and is considered to be a breakout success in 2022.

Fuse Technology, which was named Reseller Partner of the Year last year, took the gong for Solution 2023 Partner of the Year, which is awarded to a partner for multiple solutions and services that leverage Ingram Micro’s portfolio to create solutions with “significant impact”.

Meanwhile, the Ingram Micro Partner of the Year Award, which is given to partners that experience “exponential” growth and demonstrate a commitment to using all available features and benefits from the distributor, was won by Alliance Business Technologies/Computer Alliance.

The remaining two awards went to individuals working at Australian businesses. The first of the two, Ingram Micro’s Women in Tech: Community Ally Award, was won by Natasha Reynolds from SOCO, who was the first woman in the partner’s leadership team.

The second, the Ingram Micro’s Women in Tech: Female Leader of the Year Award, went to Deepti Morjaria from Cloud Made Simple. According to the distributor, Morjaria creates a welcoming and inclusive environment and has made “significant contributions to the tech industry through innovative products, services, or solutions that solve real-world problems, improve people's lives, or advance the state of the art”.

“We are so proud of the recognition our partners received at the GCIS Summit,” said Trent Gomersall, Ingram Micro Director, cloud Australia and New Zealand, hybrid business applications and cyber security. “To have a record-high six award winners across the different categories is a true testament to the quality of partnerships we have at Ingram Micro ANZ.”