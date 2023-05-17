Menu
Qlik acquires Talend to expand data capabilities

Combined entity will be led by Qlik CEO Mike Capone.

Nurhuda Syed
Mike Capone (Qlik)

Credit: Qlik

Qlik has acquired Talend in a play to expand and strengthen its data capabilities with complementary solutions in data integration, data quality and analytics.

The software vendor completed the acquisition at an undisclosed sum with the combined entity led by Qlik CEO Mike Capone.

Qlik claims the acquisition will extend its capabilities in areas such as data quality, transformation, and API services, with advancements in real-time, AI, machine learning (ML) and automation.

The entity hopes to offer customers ‘a new approach’ to data, as Talend’s solutions claims to enable the elimination of technical debt and cost while ‘increasing confidence’ in trusted data to help with critical decision making.

“Qlik, together with Talend, will bring significant benefits to customers, including expanded product offerings, enhanced support and services, and increased investments in innovation and R&D,” said CEO Mike Capone.

“Qlik's broad expertise in data integration, analytics, AI and machine learning combined with Talend's data integration and data quality solutions, will provide customers the most comprehensive solution in the industry.”

Qlik added it will continue to offer its full suite of services to customers and remain open to any data source, target, architecture, or methodology.

“This is a perfect example of 1 + 1 equals 3,” said Mike Leone, principal analyst for Analytics and AI at Enterprise Strategy Group. “These are two market-leading companies that will enable their customers to benefit across the data and analytics lifecycle regardless of where they are in their digital transformation journey. 

“So many data initiatives are seeking to build trust within the data ecosystem, and it’s not just the data. It’s the processes and people too. I’m truly excited for their joint customers. By marrying Qlik’s existing presence in the data integration space with Talend, customers will see more robust data integration capabilities and powerful data governance to deliver the confidence and trust they desire.”


