Midnyte City promotes Kim Spillman as new general manager

Melbourne-based technology consultancy Midnyte City has promoted Kim Spillman as its new general manager. 

Spillman joined the consultancy in 2021 and was previously the delivery lead and organisational transformation specialist before taking up the newly created role. 

"This is an opportunity to flex my skills in leadership, delivery, communication and coaching to help achieve extraordinary outcomes with our clients and the team,” Spillman said. 

“Midnyte City has enabled me to voice ideas, achieve optimum performance, provide feedback and foster an awesome culture. I’m humbled to lead us into the next phase and looking forward to continuing to create an environment where others can thrive and share in that experience.”

Founded in 2019, Midnyte City specialises in delivery leadership, cloud engineering, software development and DevOps. The founding team features Hannah Browne, Ebony Worth, Henrik Axelsson and Melissa Ngau.

“Kim is driven to uplift our clients' delivery capability and foster continuous improvement. Her coaching will accelerate the team’s professional development through our leadership and commercial skills syllabus, School @Midnyte, feedback club and one-to-one mentoring,” Browne said.

“Kim helped forge our shared values of accountability, human-centricity and growth mindset. Her deep delivery leadership experience and aptitude for designing and implementing right-size processes make her the perfect person to drive value for our clients and steward Midnyte City through our next chapter of growth.”


