DNSFilter signs Asia Pacific distie deal with rhipe

Domain name system (DNS) threat protection software vendor DNSFilter has signed a distribution deal for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region with rhipe, adding another feather to its cyber security cap.



According to rhipe, DNS protection adds an additional layer of security for employees on corporate and home networks by blocking access to harmful websites and filtering out unwanted content.

The agreement covers all the features within the DNSFilter product, which includes a dashboard and advanced machine learning, as well as white labelling, one-click application blocking (AppAware) and advanced reporting.

“With cyber threats on the rise, it is more important than ever for organisations to have access to reliable and effective security solutions,” said Warren Nolan, SVP channel and strategy at rhipe’s parent company, Crayon.

He also said that as part of the agreement, the two companies would collaborate with each other.

DNSFilter CEO and co-founder Ken Carnesi added “it makes sense” for the vendor to partner with rhipe.

The agreement marks the latest cyber security vendor to enter into rhipe’s portfolio, joining the likes of eset, NinjaOne and Fortinet.