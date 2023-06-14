Predixxa enters A/NZ through regional joint venture

Value added consulting resellers to be recruited to drive market entry.

US business performance diagnostics vendor Predixxa has entered the A/NZ market via a joint venture.



Predixxa founder and CEO Stanley S. Labovitz is now half owner of Predixxa A/NZ alongside the company's local director of business development and strategy, Peter Grogan.

Predixxa offers a toolset that aimed to disrupt the consulting industry by delivering organisational alignment insights to uncover strengths and dysfunctions and to help fix the broken parts.

The company's Pulse4 tool monitors four business data points such as customer loyalty and satisfaction, people engagement, and leadershiip to deliver a balanced scorecard of meaningful KPIs and "red" warnings when things are off track.

The high-tech approach was combined with a "high-touch, educational focus", so each manager received their own certified organisational alignment specialist to help them review their results.

Grogan said Predixxa was in the process of establishing marketing and delivery partners in Australia and New Zealand.

Labovitz said executives had been overwhelmed by complexity, having to cope with remote workers, inflation, “quiet quitting”, ill equipped managers, changing buying habits, competition and banks tightening credit.

"The natural question becomes: what tools, training, experience do executives have to cope with all these known and unknown challenges? The real answer is none."

The solution lay in “situational awareness”, which required a reliable flow of information with leading indicators to help managers know what was going on within their organisation.

Predixxa's goal was to sign up users through value-added resellers such as HR firms, accounting firms, M&A firms, executive search firms, coaching companies, and business advisory firms, Labovitz said.

Grogan said Predixxa's go to market was flexible and aimed to make partners strong while enabling their customers.

"Consultants use Predixxa to enable the client and themselves to understand where the gaps and problems are and to be more focused in addressing them," he told Reseller News.

The software would add value to the VARs' portfolios, increasing their sales while sharing revenue.