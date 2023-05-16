Bluechip Infotech sees UC business triple

Voice platform space, Microsoft Teams room solutions, interactive and commercial display and professional services business were the big drivers

Matt Milne (Bluechip UC) Credit: Bluechip UC

Since the acquisition of MIA Distribution in August last year, Bluechip Infotech has witnessed significant growth within its unified communications (UC) division.

According to Bluechip (BCIT), the business unit experienced ‘triple digit growth’, taking the compounded growth from MIA and Bluechip’s year-on-year sales, with a compounded average growth between January to March 2023, up 213 per cent.

“Our month-on-month growth is tracking even higher than this and our pipeline is double this figure,” BCIT Unified Communications director Matt Milne explained.

Prior to the acquisition of MIA Distribution, UC accounted for for around 6 per cent of BCIT's total revenue.

“The opportunity to sell to a much larger channel has been one of the singular variables in driving this triple digit growth, as well as the access to the existing MIA channel partners,” Milne said.

“We suspect this figure will grow rapidly as we access more of the BCIT channel and contribute to a higher and much larger per cent growth to total revenue and GP of the business.

Milne highlighted particular areas of growth in its voice platform space, Microsoft Teams room solutions, interactive and commercial display and professional services business.

These vendors include Yealink, CommBox, Ribbon, Poly and Jabra which are all considered to be significant contributors. The business unit also adopts a ‘UC 360’ approach focused on platforms, hardware and services.

“We look to lead with a distribution consultative approach, with our UC 360 evaluation of partner requirements and our team of UC specialists providing solutions based on the outcome of this analysis which then guides our partners to the most suitable vendor solutions,” Milne said.

“With the transition fully behind us, this model now moves to its expansion phase of legacy [BCIT] partners who are new to unified communications however equally recognise the importance of providing over-all managed services.”

Bluechip’s UC team is spread out nationally with specialists covering every state and territory.

“We have a keen focus on pre and post sales support for our channel partners and have invested in experience centres in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth where partners can bring their customers to trial and demo our UC devices and the ecosystems they operate in,” Milne said.

“We could never have experienced such growth without the support of our customers who can be confident in our UC strategy and the opportunity it presents for future growth. We will remain agile and committed to both our partner and vendor strategies alike.”

BCIT managing director Johnson Hsuing added the UC vendor portfolio has opened access to new markets and diversifies its current distribution offering.

“Our partners can be confident in the vendors that we onboard and the solutions we distribute will be of great value to their business,” Hsuing said.