​Southern Cross partners with dark fibre player FibreconX

Southern Cross will integrate its capacity into the FibreconX core network.

Southern Cross has teamed up with Sydney-based dark fibre provider FibreconX for large-scale integration. 

FibreconX, which first launched in 2019, will now be able to supply international service capability to customers in any data centre in Sydney through the Southern Cross partnership. 

Southern Cross will integrate its capacity into the FibreconX core network to deliver services ahead of the latter’s launch of FibreXchange in July. 

“We are continually focused on making access and delivery of our services as quick and easy as possible to meet our customers' growth of content and cloud demand,” said Laurie Miller, president and CEO of Southern Cross. 

“Enabling connectivity between Southern Cross services and FibreconX dark fibre immediately extends the accessibility of Southern Cross international capacity to multiple data centres and enterprise offices in the CBD across the FibreconX high-quality Sydney network.” 

After the FibreXchange launch, the dark fibre capability can be extended to major enterprise offices in Sydney CBD and North Sydney. 

The announcement comes two years after FibreconX received funding from private investment group Tattarang, which came as the company planned expansion into Melbourne and Brisbane. 


