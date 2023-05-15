SUPA builds property tech momentum

Ari Koutsougeras (SUPA Tech) Credit: SUPA

Spying a gap in the property development market for multi-occupancy dwellings became the catalyst in forming the unified service provider Smart Urban Properties Australia (SUPA).

The company was formed following a merger in March between Epsilon Security, b.energy, Fibrecorp, Smart Automation Systems and connecX, forming Australia's first unified service provider catering to the property development space.

To consummate the merger, SUPA completed a pre-IPO capital raise of $9 million and features three operating divisions – SUPA Energy, SUPA Networks and SUPA Tech.

Combined, the entity brings renewables, mobility, super-fast fibre, building security and access controls, building services integration and automation, smart spaces, connected living services and emerging property-tech platforms and app suites together.

SUPA Tech CEO Ari Koutsougeras said the goal was to bring together a set of complementary capabilities to deliver a differentiated proposition to property investors, owners and developers.

“It was about providing inspiring buildings with future-proof services and enhanced occupier experiences for the communities we serve,” he said.

“We always knew that developers craved a high-end technology solution at the beginning of the project planning stage to help them sell their apartments faster and at a premium price.”

In the lead up to the merger, Epsilon initially started out in 1979 as Video Intercom – a distributor and installer of Urmet intercom products.

It was in 2005 when Ari and his brother Peter Koutsougeras became the new owners of Video Intercom, which was later re-branded as Epsilon Security in 2010.

Predominantly a NSW-based company with nine employees serving customers with intercom and access control products only, the company transitioned into SUPA Tech, with more than 100 employees across in Victoria, Queensland and the ACT as well as projects in South Australia, Western Australia and Northern Territory.

Post-merger, SUPA Tech has grown stronger with an additional 10 sales people working nationally in collaboration with SUPA Networks and SUPA Energy offering multiple asset classes including energy, fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) and prop tech solutions.

“Being the first company to launch a full residential IP intercom system in Australia, we have a long history of working with building professionals and leading construction companies in this space, tailoring solutions to meet specific project needs,” Koutsougeras said.

“We were also the first company to install an IP intercom system on a GPON fibre-to-the-premise network to help developers reduce construction costs with less cabling infrastructure and to future proof buildings with state-of-the-art technology.”

Building with a technology-led approach

The SUPA Tech team has worked on some of Australia's most prominent developments, including Q1 on the Gold Coast, World Tower in Sydney’s CBD and Albert Tower in Melbourne.

Serving the customer long-term and controlling the supply chain of as many of the products offered to market are some of the key aspects to where SUPA is creating its point of differentiation.

“This is where the SUPA merger makes the most sense. We service the key assets to market including energy, fibre to the premises, electronic security along with connecX – our community engagement app – and other prop-tech platforms that bring these offerings together,” he said.

“Whilst it’s great to be able to offer the most up to date technology into an apartment, if you cannot service and maintain the equipment during the lifecycle of the products with equal enthusiasm, the customer will eventually go elsewhere.”

Ensuring that all aspects of the customer journey are optimised for efficiency and convenience, Koutsougeras highlighted the importance of providing clear and concise communication and offering personalised services and support.

“Being part of a market with infinite opportunities, there is tremendous potential for growth and innovation in the industry,” he added. “With so many different players and stakeholders involved, there are always new ideas, technologies and approaches being developed that can help drive the industry forward.

“There is a growing trend of using technology to streamline and optimise the management of buildings and communities by leveraging new tools and platforms, businesses and property owners can more effectively manage their operations, communicate with residents and stay up to date with the latest industry trends and best practices.”