Synnex Australia boosts network connectivity suite with Allied Telesis deal

Wayne Pertzel (Allied Telesis) Credit: Supplied

Synnex Australia has reinforced its enterprise network connectivity suite by signing a distribution agreement with Allied Telesis.

The agreement covers all of the Japan-headquartered networking vendor's media converters, network cards, switches, access points, firewalls and routers, as well as security and management software.

Andy Kuek, product director at Synnex Australia, said Allied Telesis' solutions, which are targeting enterprise, government, education, and critical infrastructure customers, are “a natural fit" and complement its other network connectivity-based offerings.

Wayne Pertzel, Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) regional director at Allied Telesis, added that the deal is set to develop the vendor’s presence in Australia.

“The industry-leading solutions from Allied Telesis, combined with Synnex’s integration and service capabilities, will enable us to deliver more compelling solutions to the Australian market,” he said.

Synnex Australia’s agreement with Allied Telesis comes less than a week after it signed a distribution deal with accessory vendor STM Goods for its complete portfolio, which included laptop bags, backpacks and fitted cases.

At the time, this deal was viewed as being complementary to its Apple and Microsoft hardware line-up for its commercial, education and retail markets.