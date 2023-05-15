Cisco's Michael Reid becomes Megaport CEO

Michael Reid Credit: LinkedIn

Publicly listed network as a service platform Megaport has hired Michael Reid as its new CEO.



He steps into the role vacated by Vincent English who resigned in March after eight years with the company.

Reid spent the past 15 years with Cisco in various roles and was most recently the chief revenue officer for its ThousandEyes business unit.

During his time with ThousandEyes, Reid transformed the organisation’s go-to-market efforts and helped grow the business, expanding the team from 150 to nearly 400 staff, growing Annualised Recurring Revenue by 2.4 times, and extending the business into new regions.

At the end of the last financial year, Megaport gained a 40 per cent uplift in revenue, reaching $109 million. It also managed to shrink its ongoing loss by 12 per cent, from $55 million to $48 million.

Two years ago, it launched its PartnerVantage program, a scheme focused on boosting sales by easing the path to market for resellers, data centre operators, systems integrators and managed services providers.

The company then built on this last year by launching a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform and a fresh partner portal.