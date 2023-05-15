Menu
Arkahna taps Microsoft’s Gavin Wall as strategy lead

Tasked with growing Arkahna's presence in Azure cloud-native space.

Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Gavin Wall (Arkahna)

Credit: Gavin Wall

Microsoft partner Arkahna has appointed a new chief strategy officer in the form of Gavin Wall. 

The Perth-based consultancy turned to its vendor partner to tap Wall, a former director of engineering for Microsoft Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). 

Wall has spent almost a decade at Microsoft, spending the previous four in his current role. 

According to Arkahna, Wall has been instrumental in defining and driving the strategy, capability and investments for Azure expansion and growth in the A/NZ market. 

He was tasked with expanding the Australia East Azure region and the addition of Availability Zones in 2020, the upcoming expansion of the Australia Southeast region and the planned launch of the New Zealand North region. 

“Gavin's customer focus and technical excellence make him a valuable addition to Arkahna," said Joshua Boys, CEO of Arkahna. "Having worked closely with Gavin before, I know what he is capable of and what that means for our customers and partners." 

Arkahna added that Wall is now poised to significantly contribute to Arkahna's growth and success in the Azure cloud-native space. 

“This opportunity allows me to make an immediate impact on the industry, compared to my recent strategic work, which due to its scale often took years to materialise,” Wall said. “I would like to express my gratitude to Microsoft for the opportunities they provided me throughout my tenure; it has provided me with a unique range of knowledge and experience that I am excited to bring to Arkahna and share with our customers and partners." 

Last year, Arkahna announced its acquisition of Western Australia-based boutique data consultancy AV Advisory, bolstering its product portfolio and healthcare play. 

Arkahna gained access to the consultancy’s Data Platform and Reporting Platform, as well as its healthcare expertise.


