Nextgen Group crowned first A/NZ distie for Oracle Cloud services

A range of OCI services are up for grabs such as Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, AI Infrastructure and Oracle Analytics.

John Walters (Nextgen Group)

Credit: Supplied

Nextgen Group has extended its Oracle collaboration, becoming the first distributor to offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services in Australia and New Zealand. 

This agreement enables partners across the region to access a range of OCI services such as Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, AI Infrastructure and Oracle Analytics.

“Our long-standing relationship with Oracle has now evolved to the next level with the addition of OCI services to Nextgen's offering. This program wraps cloud resale and consumption together with our other valued services, such as lead generation and pipeline management (Nextgen oSpace) and our software consulting and cloud economics offerings (Nextgen Optima),” Nextgen Group CEO John Walters said. 

“OCI is gaining momentum across all sectors globally and our partners are looking to Nextgen to support them in their transformation strategies. Organisations need cloud solutions that are accessible, easy-to-use, and easy to scale. 

"More importantly, they also need to be optimised to work with investments already made in their existing environments, whether on-premises, on the cloud or across both.”

Oracle A/NZ regional managing director Stephen Bovis added the program with Nextgen provides organisations in Australia and New Zealand with more choices and flexibility in their usage of cloud.

Oracle has 41 cloud regions in 22 countries, including two in A/NZ. 

In December Oracle revealed it would continue to invest US$2.4 billion per quarter in its cloud business.

Cloud services as a category, according to CEO Safra Catz, has been growing faster than license support.

In April, Nextgen stepped up its cyber security game through striking a strategic partnership with investment and advisory firm NightDragon.





