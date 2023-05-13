TechOne breach contained as M365 restored

Credit: Supplied

TechnologyOne has reassured its customers they remain unaffected by the security breach in its back-office systems.

The Australian-headquartered vendor said its customer software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform remains unaffected by the breach into its internal Microsoft 365 back-office system.

According to a shareholder update, the internal back-office system was isolated to contain the incident and it was restored and is fully operational.

The incident, announced on 10 May, involved access to its Microsoft365 system by an unauthorised third-party user, the SaaS player told shareholders on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

“Our focus remains on the investigation into the incident to determine what data may have been accessed via our internal Microsoft 365 back-office system, and then as is necessary, to engage with impacted individuals on appropriate actions,” the company said in a statement.

“TechnologyOne maintains administrative information on its back-office system. The information held by TechnologyOne on its back-office system is separate from customer’s information and data on TechnologyOne’s SaaS platform, which is safe and secure.”

An investigation, conducted by a third-party cyber security company, remains underway.

TechnologyOne’s cyber incident follows that of a number of significant cyber security breaches that have affected companies operating in Australia. The first such incident saw telecommunications company Optus hit by a cyber breach in September that saw 9.8 million customers potentially affected.

A month later, health insurer Medibank saw 200 gigabytes of sensitive data stolen.

Then, in March this year, Latitude Financial Services was attacked, leading to over 14 million records stolen across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).











