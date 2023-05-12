Menu
Nexion Group eyes M&A with $21M funding

New Zealand first on the cards for M&A activity.

Eleanor Dickinson
Peter Christie (Nexion Group)

Credit: Nexion Group

Nexion Group has bagged a $21 million investment to fund a merger and acquisitions (M&A) strategy, starting with the New Zealand market. 

The Perth-founded hybrid cloud services provider gained funding from Parc Capital, which earlier provided $150 million to Orro Group alongside Macquarie Capital. 

The initial drawdown from Parc will assist with planned acquisitions in New Zealand while providing ongoing support for Nexion’s future M&A activity. 

"Parc stood out as the perfect partner for our M&A program,” said Peter Christie, executive chairman and interim group CEO of Nexion. 

“They understand the technology industry, how it operates, how to value acquisitions and where to look for risks. This deep understanding makes working with them in technology M&A highly productive and I'm looking forward to making rapid progress now we have this facility in place." 

The planned expansion comes two years after Nexion began trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) after an $8-million IPO. 

Earlier this year, the founders of the group, CEO Paul Glass and alternate director and COO Kevin Read, decided to step down.  

Glass has been in the CEO post since he founded Nexion Group in 2017 alongside Read where they merged with the Metro IX data centre in Belmont, Western Australia

According to a statement in February, Glass and Read left the company by mutual agreement. A search is now underway to find a new permanent CEO.  


