Symbio officially launches Malaysia network

Rene Sugo (Symbio) Credit: Symbio

Publicly listed communications software provider Symbio has officially launched its domestic network in Malaysia, with live call traffic and several large global customers already trialling its services.

Symbio will offer unified communications capabilities into a market historically dominated by incumbent telecommunications providers, creating new opportunities for global players to expand their reach and innovation into the region.

“The domestic network deployment in Malaysia nearly doubles our total addressable market,” Symbio CEO Rene Sugo said. “That’s double the growth opportunity that we can now offer to global CPaaS leaders and communications innovators looking to expand into Asia-Pacific.”

Several global communications organisations have already signed up to trial services in Malaysia while awaiting licensing including Dialpad, OpenText, Telnyx and DIDLogic.

The Malaysia network offering will include nationwide calling with geographic fixed numbers, IP (nomadic) phone numbers and toll-free numbers, as well as call termination, call collection and SIP connect.

Upcoming releases will also include a self-service portal, which will enable quick and easy number ordering, and number portability when made available by the local regulator.

Symbio also provides in-country expertise around local regulations and licensing for providers entering the market.

Malaysia is the latest domestic network deployed by Symbio, adding to its Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore footprint as part of its Asia-Pacific expansion.

Symbio’s net profit after tax (NPAT) dropped by 98 per cent year-on-year during the first half of the 2023 financial year, closing the six-month period with A$79,000 in the black.

