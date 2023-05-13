Menu
Partners join Optus to deploy smart water meters in Toowoomba

Partners join Optus to deploy smart water meters in Toowoomba

IOTA, ETS Electrical Services, GreenBe and M2M Telecom take part in the project.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Kelly Bayer Rosmarin (Optus)

Kelly Bayer Rosmarin (Optus)

Credit: Optus

Optus has mustered a team of partners to deploy 68,000 smart water meters in a major upgrade to Toowoomba Regional Council’s water infrastructure. 

The telecommunications provider is to lead a consortium consisting of IOTA, ETS Electrical Services, GreenBe and M2M Telecom to develop the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solution. 

According to Optus, the deployment leverages  its own narrowband internet of things (NB-IoT) network, IOTA’s blockchain-powered IoT devices, GreenBe’s user experience platform and installation services from ETS Deployment Services. 

Residents can set water usage targets and monitor their water usage data through a web portal and app. Residents also receive early notifications of any leaks in the pipe network, reducing the chance of unexpected bills. 

Once completed, the smart meters will enable the council to manage the water network more efficiently and increase operational transparency, Optus claimed. 

The announcement comes just months after Optus announced it would be undertaking a leadership restructure of its enterprise division that will make some roles redundant while creating new sales support positions.  

In 2022, the telco combined its Business, Enterprise, Satellite and Wholesale divisions into a single business unit named Optus Enterprise and Business. Later that year in October, Optus’ former tower business, Australian Tower Network (ATN), rebranded to Indara Digital Infrastructure to usher in the next stage of the company.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags optusIOTAGreenBeM2M TelecomETS Electrical Services

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 