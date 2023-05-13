Menu
ALE celebrates Aussie partners

DXC, VoiP and Nexon Asia Pacific walk away with gongs.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Maud Holvast (ALE)

Credit: Maud Holvast

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise has handed out awards to three Australian partners at its Connex 2023 partner event in Sydney. 

The communications, networking and cloud vendor acknowledged its top-performing Australian partners at the event held on 10 May.  

DXC Technology won the award for Rainbow Growth Award 2022 in acknowledgement of its growth across ALE’s full portfolio. 

“Thanks to the strong partnership between DXC Technology and ALE, especially for healthcare, government, hospitality and education, DXC has consistently shown great results throughout the years,” ALE said.

“2022 showed that it was the cloud projects, across multiple customers and industries that generated the strongest growth year on year, leading to a strong outcome for 2022 overall.”

Sydney-headquartered VoiP was handed the title of Network Partner of the Year. ALE stated that VoiP successfully won projects across multiple verticals and different networking product sets, including its Nokia portfolio. 

Finally, Nexon Asia Pacific won the Vertical prize for its success in the healthcare sector and for placing ALE solutions into mission-critical environments like hospitals, police stations and fire stations. 

“2022 was a fantastic year for the ALE A/NZ [Australia and New Zealand] region,” added Maud Holvast, ALE country business leader for A/NZ. “Overall, we achieved clear double-digit growth, both in orders and sales. Our cloud business was the star, with our Rainbow Communication & Collaboration platform showing accelerated year-on-year growth. Our Cloud telephony solutions showed a similar growth trend.” 


