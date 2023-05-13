Menu
Endava snaps up Newcastle-based Mudbath Australia

Endava snaps up Newcastle-based Mudbath Australia

Follows acquisition of Lexicon in 2022.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Josh Doolan (Mudbath)

Josh Doolan (Mudbath)

Credit: Josh Doolan

British software developer Endava has acquired its second Australian company in the form of Newcastle-based consultancy Mudbath Australia. 

Founded in 2014, Mudbath specialises in strategy, design and engineering services for customers in retail, mining, health, insurance, banking and travel.  

The company has employees in Newcastle, Sydney and Melbourne providing IT services and consulting. 

Josh Doolan, founder and CEO of Mudbath, said the company had explored a partnership with Endava before an acquisition option became more apparent. 

“As we explored partnering with Endava, it became increasingly evident that our compatibility in terms of culture, capabilities and strategy made this merger highly beneficial for both parties,” Doolan said.  

“Endava’s wealth of experience, expertise and steadfast commitment to being a technology partner present a significant opportunity for our region and we are thrilled to be joining the Endava family. We hope this merger will enhance the scope and scale of services we can deliver to our clients.” 

The acquisition of Mudbath follows Endava’s entry into the Australia market in 2021 and its acquisition of Melbourne-based consultancy Lexicon in 2022.

Endava claimed it sees Australia as a growing and attractive market with “strong demand for high-quality technology product creation”. 

“Mudbath brings a new and exciting client base, a very talented team and strengthens our leadership bandwidth in Australia,” said John Cotterell, Endava’s CEO. “Together, we see exciting potential to do more for existing and new clients, whilst creating attractive opportunities for our people.” 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags EndavaMudbath Australia

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 