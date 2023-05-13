FirstWave shores up LatAm with first Mexico hire

Also hires first sales resource embedded in Telstra and adds to US team.

Cyber security and network management software company FirstWave Cloud Technology has hired its first Mexico-based business development in the form of Hector Vadillo.



In the role, Vadillo will work on opportunities in the Latin America telecommunications industry and managing FirstWave’s clients.

Before FirstWave, he was director commercial at Confecciones OLSA for over five years.

His appointment comes amid two other business development positions on two other continents – Paola Khnanisho in Australia as a cyber security sales executive embedded in Telstra and Patrick Dobry as an enterprise account executive in the US.

Khnanisho is a dedicated resource within Telstra, tasked solely with the development of sales-related FirstWave solutions. According to FirstWave, it has never had a sales resource embedded within Telstra before, which will enable her to sell into the telco’s customers, educate with sales reps, advocate for FirstWave and provide two-way communications.



She comes into the fold with 20 years of IT experience under her belt, with her most recent position being senior account executive for enterprise and government at Soprano Design.

Dobry, meanwhile, has returned to the software company after working for Opmantek in the US since in from 2021 to 2022, before it was acquired by FirstWave, and joins the software company’s US team after a brief stint at Octopus Deploy.



FirstWave CEO Danny Maher said the three appointments aligned with its strategy to target service providers and large enterprises in what it considers to be major growth markets.

“We see a range of opportunities to grow awareness and sales for our network management and cybersecurity platforms and it is important we have the right people in each of our target markets to maximise those opportunities,” he said.

“Each of the new appointments have strong experience working with large enterprise clients and strong domain knowledge within out technology sectors which will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach.”