Informatica launches ISV partner program

Aims to promote integrations with cloud data-management tool.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Credit: Informatica

Enterprise data management firm Informatica has launched a new partner program focused on independent software vendors (ISVs). 

Known as ISV Innovate, the program will enable partners to integrate with Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC). 

Informatica claims this will serve as an opportunity for a broad range of ISVs to bring their capabilities to market. 

“ISV ecosystems, and the talented partners they attract, are invaluable for cloud companies like ours to accelerate platform and revenue growth, scale demand, and bring the latest complementary innovations to our customers,” said Rik Tamm-Daniels, Informatica GVP of technology alliances. 

“Now, we are ready to build a vibrant ISV program on top of our foundational IDMC platform, one that’ll broaden the capabilities for our customers with new verticals, use cases, and solutions, and give our partners the chance to participate in the most diverse cloud data management ecosystem in the market today.” 

Focused on cloud, ISV Innovate is said to offer self-service extension publishing and management and streamlined integration capabilities via INFAConnect.  

Informatica claimed that the program reduces customer friction through third-party ISV extensions to IDMC or applications developed on top of the platform and offers unique partner value and monetisation based on consumption.  

The launch of the program comes several months after Informatica announced plans to lay off seven per cent of its total workforce. 

The company said it expected the cuts to better align its workforce to its cloud-focused strategic priorities and cut costs to suit current business needs.  


Tags informatica

