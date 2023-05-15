DigiCert ONE platform now available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Partnership aims to help customers find the right combination of solutions to securely meet their cloud needs.

Credit: Golden Dayz/Shutterstock

Digital trust firm DigiCert has announced a partnership with Oracle to make DigiCert ONE available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). DigiCert ONE is a cloud-native SaaS platform that secures and centrally manages users, devices, servers, documents, and software. Companies use OCI for various functions including secure infrastructure, application, and workload management.

The partnership makes DigiCert ONE on OCI easy to deploy and scalable within customers’ single or multi-cloud environments, allowing users to find the right combination of solutions to securely meet their cloud needs, according to the two companies. Oracle and DigiCert will jointly market and co-sell DigiCert ONE, targeting new customers. DigiCert and Oracle also have plans to collaborate on further integration into the OCI ecosystem to help joint customers manage their digital trust initiatives in a unified architecture.

Partnership offers a combination of solutions to safeguard data, secure assets

Collaboration and deeply integrated security are a few of the key reasons why many of the world’s leading brands turn to OCI to help secure their clouds and data, stated Mike Cavanagh, group VP, ISV cloud for North America at Oracle, in a press release. Enabling access to DigiCert’s leading digital trust infrastructure on OCI provides customers a powerful combination of solutions to safeguard their data and secure their assets, he added.

“OCI takes an open approach to collaborating with partners to help ensure our customers can find the right combination of solutions to securely meet their unique needs in the cloud,” he tells CSO. “We have built strong relationships with many players in the cloud space ranging from other hyperscalers to SaaS providers with specific solutions, like DigiCert, that give our shared customers the exact capabilities they want in the regions they need.”

Oracle partnerships offer customers additional solutions which complement Oracle security offerings, he adds. “OCI’s high-performance cloud infrastructure, built with a security-first mindset, combined with DigiCert’s digital trust capabilities, helps customers meet rigorous requirements for security and data residency.

Digital trust strategies are neglected

New research from international IT governance professional association ISACA revealed that while most organisations view digital trust as key to business success, digital trust strategies are being neglected in a significant number of companies. The 2023 State of Digital Trust report surveyed more than 8,000 digital trust professionals. It found that businesses with high levels of digital trust are perceived to be more likely to have a positive reputation (70%), experience fewer privacy breaches (57%), experience fewer cybersecurity incidents (55%), and have more reliable data on which to make decisions and have stronger customer loyalty (51%).

However, it also discovered clear disparity between thought and action when it comes to digital trust, with only 7% of European business and IT professionals completely confident in the digital trustworthiness of their organisation. Thirty-three percent do not measure their digital trust practices at all. Just a quarter (27%) of organisations provide any kind of digital trust training to staff, and 41% do not have a staff role dedicated to digital trust and are unlikely to in the next five years, according to the report. A lack of leadership buy-in and a lack of alignment between digital trust and enterprise goals were cited as blockers to progress, as was a lack of budget. Similar sentiments were found about the provision of digital trust training: 49% of respondents identified a lack of staff skills and training as an obstacle to achieving high levels of digital trust.