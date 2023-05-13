Leader strikes multi-million dollar deal to buy Alloy Computer Products

Credit: Leader

Adelaide headquartered distributor Leader has struck a multi-million dollar deal to acquire unified communications distributor and manufacturer of networking and communication equipment, Alloy Computer Products.

According to Leader, the deal will see it become the largest unified communications solutions provider in the Australian market.

The deal will see all 15 Alloy staff transition across including Scott Young and Roberta Waite. Leader employs over 230 people across five warehouses across Australia.

Distribution agreements with Yealink, 3CX, Zultys, Cyberdata, SNOM, 2N, Maxhub, Patton, Singlewire, AlloyVoice and Alloy branded Active Fibre Optic Solutions, will also transition across.

"Alloy is a highly respected distributor for over 35 years in the IT industry. All Alloy resellers can now benefit from the same trading terms as Leader and can begin trading with us immediately,” Leader managing director Theo Kristoris said.

“We are impressed by the exceptional team at Alloy, led by Roberta and Scott, and are excited to welcome them to Leader. Their expertise and support will help our resellers seize opportunities and succeed in the rapidly growing UC and MTR solutions market.

“With the most experienced team in the industry, Leader resellers are now better equipped to capture these opportunities."

The acquisition of Alloy will allow Leader to expand its offerings and its value-added business model to a national scale.

"With over 35 years in the ICT industry, Alloy Computer Products have long been regarded for setting the benchmark for customer service. Delivering strong value-added presales and after sales support, Alloy has been able to forge long-standing trusted partnerships,” Alloy business manager Scott Young said.

“It gives me great pleasure knowing that with Leaders’ acquisition of Alloy, will combine over 60 years of experience within the Australian ICT channel. I’m looking forward to a successful collaboration; together we will build on Leader’s already 'legendary customer service' to support our partners in growing their business for a successful future."

According to Leader, the deal cements it as Australia’s largest UC solutions provider, offering the full stack of UC solutions including MTR solutions, headsets, VoIP phones, Microsoft Teams licenses (via Leader Cloud), Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, 3CX, SIP Trunking, Wholesale SIP, NBN and professional services to resellers, systems integrators, value-added resellers, service providers, and online IT suppliers.

“As a bespoke distributor Alloy has been a dominant supplier in the UC space for over 20 years with a highly respected reputation for integrity, product knowledge and service, and faithful representation of our vendors,” Alloy sales manager Roberta Waite added.

“There is a beneficial synergy in joining Leader, a partnership that will amplify our exemplary value to our vendors and customers alike.”

Leader has made some key acquisitions during its time including Altech in 2016 and Anyware in 2018. In the past few months, Leader has also cemented significant distribution deals with Microsoft, Schneider Electric and Inno3D.