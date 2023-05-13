Synnex Australia accessorises Apple, Microsoft line-up with STM Goods deal

Marco Abelas (Synnex Australia) Credit: Supplied

Synnex Australia has signed a distribution deal with accessory vendor STM Goods, covering its complete portfolio.



The deal will see Synnex add STM’s product range into the fold – which includes laptop bags, backpacks and fitted cases – complementing its Apple and Microsoft hardware line-up for its commercial, education and retail markets.



Additionally, partners will be able to utilise Synnex’ professional services for hardware and accessory bundling, asset tagging, 3PL provisions and direct to end customer logistics.

“The STM range perfectly complements the Apple and Microsoft devices we carry in providing quality device protection from the rigours of everyday use,” said Marco Abelas, product manager for Synnex Australia.

Meanwhile, Phil Hoang, Australia and New Zealand sales director of STM Goods, said that “[aligning] closely with Synnex makes sense as their strength in the distribution of Apple and Microsoft devices is undeniable”.

“We look forward to working closely with Synnex, as we can leverage their market exposure and skills to extend our market reach, and they can access our products and resources to deliver more value and services to their partners - it’s a win-win relationship,” Hoang added.

Synnex’s deal with STM Goods comes months after it signed an agreement with Barracuda MSP in February to bring cyber security-as-a-service to its managed services provider (MSP) community.