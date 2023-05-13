Menu
Medallia’s Samuel La Macchia moves to Amelia in partner push

Also picks up ex-8x8 APAC VP Brendan Maree.

L-R: Samuel La Macchia, Brendan Lee (Amelia)

Credit: Amelia

Amelia has appointed former Medallia alliances and channels manager Samuel La Macchia to lead its channel efforts in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

In the new role for the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform, La Macchia will support Amelia’s alliance and channel throughout the region, as well as support partners working with enterprises on transitioning to “conversational experiences”.

He comes with 16 years of experience in IT, with the last seven months spent at Medallia. Prior to this, he also worked at Genesys, Tecala and Applaud-IT.

At the same time, Amelia also has hired former 8x8 APAC VP Brendan Maree as senior sales director, who will be focused on leading the platform’s regional sales growth and business expansion.

In this new role, he will also support channel partner development, distribution strategy and revenue growth.

Maree worked at 8x8 for over five years and left the company in November 2022. Before, he worked at Interactive Intelligence for 11 years.

“Both Brendan and Samuel are dynamic leaders with deep customer and channel knowledge and highly experienced in creating and implementing market-leading sales and partner initiatives and strategies,” said Andrew Winlaw, vice president and general manager for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) at Amelia.

“At the same time, their combined experience in building winning relationships with customers channel systems integrators and IT services companies will be instrumental in accelerating our business growth and maintaining our leadership position in automation and conversational AI.”


