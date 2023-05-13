Menu
UTS hunts Salesforce service provider

UTS hunts Salesforce service provider

Partner will need an in-house onshore team ready for deployment.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: UTS

The University of Technology Sydney is on the hunt for a Salesforce partner to deploy a new customer relationship management (CRM) system. 

The institution has launched an open tender seeking a Salesforce support professional services provider with experience in higher education or customers of a similar size. 

The partner is required to have an established in-house onshore team ready for deployment with expertise. 

According to a notice on NSW eTendering, the partner needs to demonstrate successful delivery of an enterprise-wide CRM including in-depth knowledge of CRM related business processes for the tracking sales and services and must have five years' experience in the area. 

In addition, the successful partner will need to have $500 million revenue per annum with Salesforce services clients. 

Partners have until 26 May to submit tender submissions. 

In 2022, UTS announced it had switched maintenance, support and security management of its Oracle database and technology platforms from Oracle to third party support provider Rimini Street.

During the same year, it was announced that the UTS had teamed up with Microsoft, Avanade and EY to create the Graduate Certificate in Business Consulting and Technology Implementation course, which was focused on bolstering the business technology skills of students.

At the time of its announcement, the course was set to address the ongoing skills shortage in tech by providing the skills to become a consultant, either within Microsoft’s partner ecosystem or its client base.

In 2021, it also partnered with NTT to work on smart city technology solutions for NSW.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags SydneysalesforceUTSnsw

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 