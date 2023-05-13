UTS hunts Salesforce service provider

Partner will need an in-house onshore team ready for deployment.

Credit: UTS

The University of Technology Sydney is on the hunt for a Salesforce partner to deploy a new customer relationship management (CRM) system.

The institution has launched an open tender seeking a Salesforce support professional services provider with experience in higher education or customers of a similar size.

The partner is required to have an established in-house onshore team ready for deployment with expertise.

According to a notice on NSW eTendering, the partner needs to demonstrate successful delivery of an enterprise-wide CRM including in-depth knowledge of CRM related business processes for the tracking sales and services and must have five years' experience in the area.

In addition, the successful partner will need to have $500 million revenue per annum with Salesforce services clients.

Partners have until 26 May to submit tender submissions.

In 2022, UTS announced it had switched maintenance, support and security management of its Oracle database and technology platforms from Oracle to third party support provider Rimini Street.

During the same year, it was announced that the UTS had teamed up with Microsoft, Avanade and EY to create the Graduate Certificate in Business Consulting and Technology Implementation course, which was focused on bolstering the business technology skills of students.

At the time of its announcement, the course was set to address the ongoing skills shortage in tech by providing the skills to become a consultant, either within Microsoft’s partner ecosystem or its client base.

In 2021, it also partnered with NTT to work on smart city technology solutions for NSW.