Menu
Tech Data bags APAC distie deal with GitLab

Tech Data bags APAC distie deal with GitLab

Covers A/NZ and Southeast Asia.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Dirk de Vos (GitLab)

Dirk de Vos (GitLab)

Credit: GitLab

Tech Data has scored a distribution deal with DevOps platform GitLab for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. 

The distributor will now bring GitLab to channel partners and independent software vendors in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam. 

In addition, Tech Data will also have the distribution rights for GitLab in India and Japan. 

According to GitLab, the partnership is aimed at addressing the DevSecOps and application modernisation market demand for partners and customers. 

“Today, with the rise in the need for speedier software development and relatively simple upgrades to existing deployments, there is an increased focus on rapid IT service delivery through the adoption of lean and agile practices by businesses,” said Bennett Wong, VP of advanced solutions for Tech Data APAC. 

“Due to the increasing demand for process automation, growing number of start-ups and rapid digital transformation, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a market growth of 26.3 per cent during the forecast period (2021-2030). 

“Through our partnership with GitLab, we believe we will be able to accelerate application modernisation and offer a complete and secure portfolio of DevOps solutions.” 

Dirk de Vos, GitLab director of channels for APAC, said he hoped to build a strong partnership with Tech Data. 

“We are eager to add to the GitLab Partner Program across Asia Pacific and we look forward to the additional expertise that Tech Data can provide, being included in their centre of excellence as well as support in the region.” 

GitLab kickstarted its investment in channels three years ago when it launched a new partner program, appointed Michelle Hodges as global channel lead and acquired fuzz tester Peach Tech

The same year, channel sales leader Amelia Seow was appointed to cover the Australia and New Zealand market and help expand its GitLab partner program. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags tech dataGitlab

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 