ETS taps we-do-IT for Dynamics transformation

Comes as ETS looks to consolidate legacy systems.

Walter Hesse (we-do-IT) Credit: Walter Hesse

Melbourne-based we-do-IT has been tapped to roll out Microsoft Dynamics 365 for ETS Infrastructure Management (ETS).

The spatial technology and services provider will deploy the Dynamics 365 Field Service Solution as part of ETS’ digital transformation.

Dr Walter Hesse, group managing director of we-do-IT said the rollout of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Solution is a key part of ETS’ focus on consolidating its legacy systems and reducing its technical debt.

“It is a privilege to be working with ETS on their digitisation journey, ramping up elements such as georouting capabilities in the watering services space,” he said.

ETS, an infrastructure management company, said the transformation will benefit its smart metering contract with Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland.

We-do-IT was tasked with delivering efficient, app-based job allocation for technicians in the field, streamlining the viewing of geolocation data and the creation of ad-hoc inspection forms to be pushed out to field teams in real-time to capture critical data for any given job.

“Reliable and effective field service management is a core element of our value proposition and so we are excited to be working with we-do-IT to build out field solutions that can dynamically adapt based on the particular integration level and requirements of our utility clients,” said Paul Tymensen, CEO at ETS.

Earlier this year, Microsoft unveiled a GPT-powered chatbot for its Dynamics 365 suite, acting as an extension to its existing CRM and ERP software,