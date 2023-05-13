Menu
Dynatrace takes Atos' Mike Green as A/NZ regional VP

Takes over from Hope Powers.

Mike Green (Dynatrace)

Credit: Dynatrace

Intelligence software platform vendor Dynatrace has hired Atos Australia and New Zealand head (A/NZ) Mike Green as its regional vice president for A/NZ.

In the role, Green will drive new commercial opportunities and create strategies for growing key accounts as the vendor looks to increase its footprint within the region.

He takes up the role following the December 2022 departure of Hope Powers, who held the regional VP position since September 2021.

“We’re looking to continue to grow our market presence in Australia and New Zealand in the years ahead and in Mike Green we have found an entrepreneurial leader who is deeply experienced in creating and implementing market-leading sales initiatives and strategies,” said Maurizio Garavello, VP for Asia Pacific at Dynatrace.

“During his career, he has built and led robust and successful sales organisations throughout the region and his energy for innovation and customer satisfaction will be instrumental in accelerating our cloud-driven business growth.”

“As the Asia Pacific region continues to take on an increased significance for our global business, we are confident that Australia and New Zealand will continue to reinforce their presence as one of our primary growth engines under Mike’s leadership.”

Green’s experience stems from his more than 25 years in the IT industry, with nearly the last five of these spent at Atos. He also previously worked at Society3, KINSHIP, Level Four Software, Oracle, Compuware Asia Pacific and IBM.

Our customer obsession, the culture of innovation and commitment to excellence have contributed to a strong reputation and success in the market working with some of the largest and most innovative companies across various industries. I look forward to working with our team, partners, and customers to drive further growth and success in the region,” Green said.


