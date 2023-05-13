Menu
ACCC drops NTT in favour of DXC for $15M CDR services

Will manage installation, operation, performance and maintenance of the CDR platform.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Credit: ACCC

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has swapped NTT Digital for DXC Technology to manage its Consumer Data Right (CDR) platform. 

The competition watchdog handed DXC a $15 million contract to provide maintenance and support for the platform over the next three years. 

DXC will work with other CDR platform technology providers including Microsoft and DigiCert.  

Speaking to ARN, an ACCC spokesperson said the transition from NTT Australia Digital, which has handled services since 2019, to DXC commenced on 3 April and will take a few months. 

Broken down, DXC will be tasked with services including managing the installation, operation, performance and maintenance of the CDR platform.  

According to the ACCC, the Register and Accreditation Application Platform (RAAP) is the key operational component of the solution. 

Launched in May 2020, the RAAP supports data sharing between data holders and accredited data recipients. In addition to the RAAP, the contract covers support for a Conformance Test Suite and a number of other testing tools for CDR participants. 

The Consumer Data Right regime, introduced in late 2017, was designed to give consumers greater access to and control over their data.

The government initially determined that the CDR would first apply to the banking sector, followed by the energy sector and then the telecommunications sector.


Tags acccNTTDXCCDR

