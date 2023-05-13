Epicon IT renews $5M monitoring deal with ATO

(L-R): Paul Nicholls (Telstra Purple), Yair Tzur (Epicon), Mark White (Telstra) Credit: Telstra

Epicon IT has renewed a $5 million contract with the Australian Taxation Office for the next three years.

The IT services provider will now provide existing software licenses and support for application monitoring capability for the Federal Government department.

In a statement, the ATO said Epicon was competitively selected as a successful reseller for the ongoing licence provision.

The ATO added that the contract comes with no services and was unable to comment further on the number of licenses under the deal.

Canberra-based Epicon IT has had a relationship with the ATO over a number of years. It also counts the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Bureau of Statistics among its client base.

The company was acquired by Telstra Purple in 2020, in what was described as “an important step” in the latter’s services-led growth strategy.

Acquired for an undisclosed sum, Epicon had over 100 technical specialists at the time and offers IT service management and IT operations services across locations in the ACT, NSW, Queensland and Victoria.