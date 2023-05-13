Menu
Slater and Gordon issue class action against Medibank

Slater and Gordon issue class action against Medibank

Alleges privacy and consumer laws and data retention and protection legislation were breached.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

Law firm Slater and Gordon have issued proceedings against Medibank for its October 2022 data breach that affected 9.7 million current and former customers.

Announced by the health insurance company on 13 October 2022, Medibank initially claimed that it had detected suspicious behaviour on its network a day earlier and said at the time there was no evidence that sensitive data was accessed.

A week later, Medibank changed its tune and said 200 gigabytes of sensitive data was stolen, which included first names and surnames, addresses, dates of birth, Medicare numbers, policy numbers, phone numbers and some claims data. It also included locations where customers received medical services and codes related to diagnoses and procedures.

Lodged in the Federal Court, the statement of claim alleges that Medibank and ahm (Australian Health Management) breached privacy and consumer laws and legislation on customer data retention and data protection for private insurers.

The allegations include that reasonable steps to protect customer data from unauthorised access or disclosure were not taken, former customer personal information was not destroyed or de-identified and legal obligations in collecting, using, storing and disclosing customer information were not complied with.

The class action also alleges that Medibank breached contracted obligations to customers, with the firm claiming it assured it had “adequate and appropriate security controls in place”.

“Health information is something most people keep incredibly private and want to be kept between them, their doctors or health providers, and their insurer,” said Slater and Gordon class actions practice group leader Ben Hardwick.

“Yet for hundreds of thousands of Medibank and ahm customers who were caught up in this data breach, their sensitive health information was exposed on the internet for all to see. And for millions more, information critical to their data and personal security was also compromised.

“Medibank should have had adequate measures in place to prevent all of this, yet they didn’t.”

The firm’s case against Medibank comes two weeks after it commenced court proceedings against Optus for its September 2022 data breach, which saw up to 9.8 million customers affected 



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Australian Health ManagementMedibankahmSlater and Gordon

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 