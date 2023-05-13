Appian launches new partner program

Includes new structure, updated training access and financial rewards and incentives.

Appian has launched a new partner program that it claims will support channel growth.



Announced at its Appian World 2023 conference, the new program is said to include a new structure, updated training access and financial rewards and incentives.

“It’s all about focus and structure, awards and incentives for achieving certain milestones,” said Mark Dillon, senior vice president for global partner organisation at Appian.

“We have redesigned the partner program to align with our partners’ go-to-market strategies and the industries in which they specialise. Aligning resources and collective capabilities in support of our new structure will foster significant collaboration, helping us deliver world-class solutions together for our clients.”

According to the low-code platform vendor, the new program offers an increased focus on value creation and new incentives, although there is little detail on the latter.

“With higher levels of engagement and performance, partners will qualify for greater financial incentives, rewards and discounts. Appian has increased lead-generation opportunities and marketing funds to foster mutual go-to-market strategies,” the vendor stated.

The new program also provides “enhanced” training paths and value-delivery support, which contains newly-designed enablement activities, tools and resources. This includes an “enriched” library of online courses and new interactive content that has been developed by subject matter experts.

In addition, the Appian Partner Community website has also been “enhanced” with insights, resources and tools.

Last year, Appian launched a low-code education and certification program in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.