CyberArk recognises top APAC partners of 2022

They demonstrated the ‘greatest potential’ for accelerating business growth.

Nurhuda Syed Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)
Credit: CyberArk

Identity security vendor CyberArk has honoured winners of its 2022 Global Partner of the Year awards.

Top winners in the Asia Pacific, Australia and Japan include AsiaPac Technology, Deloitte Australia, Erasmith, NCS and Netpolean.

The awards recognise partners who have demonstrated the ‘greatest potential’ for accelerating growth of their identity security solutions. Nominees were judged based on criteria like revenue, growth, number of bookings as well as certifications.

“I am so proud of the business momentum happening across our partner ecosystem,” said Chris Moore, senior vice president, global channels, CyberArk.

“This awards program was created to showcase those organisations that have gone above and beyond with their Identity Security programs and are delivering quantifiable, value-based solutions to their customers.

“We want to thank our partners for their commitment to CyberArk. As we continue to drive innovation across our industry-leading Identity Security platform, we look forward to working with our partners to help secure the world against cyber threats.”

CyberArk’s Channel Partner Program recorded strong growth in 2022 with substantial investments in new programs and processes to enhance collaboration and program experience.

The result has been impressive partner-led growth and a significant increase in certifications, year-over-year.

Their partner network is made up of over 1,800 system integrators, managed service providers, strategic outsourcers, advisories, distributors and marketplaces encompasses a diverse ecosystem of non-exclusive partnerships across 95 countries.

Other award winners this year include:

Global Systems Integrator Delivery Partner of the Year: Accenture 
Global Cloud Partner of the Year: AWS 
Global Innovation Solution Systems Integrator Partner of the Year: Deloitte
Global MSP Partner of the Year: HCLTech
Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year: PwC
Global Growth Systems Integrator Partner of the Year: Wipro


partner awards CyberArk identity security

