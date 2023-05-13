Menu
Pax8 builds cyber security arsenal with Keeper Security deal

Continues to refine MSP security solution offerings on the marketplace.

Julia Talevski (ARN)
Chris Sharp (Pax8)

Credit: Pax8

Cloud commerce marketplace Pax8 has bolstered its security portfolio, adding Keeper Security to its arsenal.

Designed for managed service providers (MSP), the KeeperMSP platform enables MSPs to protect their customers’ and their own passwords and sensitive data in encrypted vaults.

MSPs can provision, manage, and audit all of their customers from a central admin console, while still maintaining stringent privacy and security policies for all users.

Keeper Security platform uses a zero-trust and zero-knowledge security model, with an encryption and data segregation framework to protect against cyberattacks.

The solution can be implemented within minutes and integrates with technology infrastructure to prevent security breaches and ensure compliance with regulations.

“As Pax8 continues to expand its footprint across the APAC [Asia Pacific] region while the cyber security landscape evolves, security remains a front of mind pain point for partners and customers," Pax8 APAC CEO Chris Sharp said.

Keeper Security CEO Darren Guccione added the partnership with Pax8 marked a key milestone for Keeper’s growing channel partner program.

“As cyberattacks grab headlines worldwide, the need for secure cyber security solutions grows daily. Yet, these solutions must be as simple as they are secure," he said. 

Last month, Pax8 added Malwarebytes to its portfolio, along with automation platform Crewhu back in December.

 



