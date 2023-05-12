Menu
Scott Morris lands back in Australia to lead Infoblox

Replaces Matthew Hanmer

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Credit: Infoblox

Security platform vendor Infoblox has hired Scott Morris as its A/NZ managing director, replacing Matthew Hanmer who departed in March. 

Morris will be tasked with leading Infoblox’s sales team and its go-to-market strategy across the A/NZ region.

He joins Infoblox from Druva where he held the role of vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan. He was previously based in Singapore but has relocated back to Australia.

“After 15 years of building and implementing sales growth strategies for global tech companies in Singapore, it’s great to be back on Australian soil, and bring home the rich insights and experiences from APAC,” Morris said.

“Infoblox is one of the few security solutions out there that provides unparalleled visibility and control over who and what connects to a network. An attractive value proposition to work for and one I didn’t want to miss.”

A veteran in the IT sector, Morris has over three decades of experience leading sales, technical, consulting, marketing, and management teams across SaaS security and data protection, broad enterprise IT infrastructure, virtualisation, and cloud computing. 

Prior to Druva, he also held senior roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Simplivity, and NetApp.

“Many A/NZ organisations are unaware of the serious cyber risks at the DNS level, and Australia has had a spate of recent high-profile attacks in this area," Infoblox vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan Paul Wilcox said. 

"Our channel partners are carefully selected for their wealth of experience in understanding and servicing organisations’ network and security needs.”

"Together, Scott and his team will share their expertise in leveraging DNS to block threats earlier, and help Australian organisations protect their business and devices in today’s Work-From-Anywhere multi-cloud environments.”



