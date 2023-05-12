Menu
Cube Networks reaches A/NZ Juniper Elite Plus status

Criteria includes certifications, technology deployments and opportunity growth.

Credit: Cube Networks

Managed service provider (MSP) Cube Networks has joined the Juniper Networks Elite Plus Partner program, becoming the first A/NZ partner to do so. 

The Juniper Elite Plus Partner status is awarded based on a series of criteria, including certifications, technology deployments and opportunity growth for the networking vendor. 

The status allows access to discounts, rewards and training that Cube claims will enable it to provide “added value to its customers through its relationship with Juniper”. 

Frank Arena, Cube Networks CEO, said the status underscores the MSP’s “commitment to delivering exceptional business technology solutions to our customers”.  

“Our team has demonstrated outstanding expertise through certifications and successful implementation of solutions, and this recognition further strengthens our partnership with Juniper,” he said. 

As Australia’s only Juniper Elite Plus Partner, Cube Networks is well-positioned to continue providing cutting-edge networking solutions to its customers, backed by Juniper's advanced technology and expertise in the industry. 

Darrin Iatrou, area partner director of Juniper Networks A/NZ, said that the vendor values its longstanding partnership with Cube Networks. 

“In recognition of the years of successful collaboration, Cube Networks has been awarded the Elite Plus status, the highest tier of our Juniper Partner Advantage Program,” he said. 

“We will be able to provide Cube Networks with enhanced support, ultimately resulting in a collaborative and experience-driven sales approach. We look forward to building on this relationship and providing our customers with the most innovative solutions." 

In March, Cube Networks announced it has partnered with Palo Alto Networks to overhaul the networking infrastructure for Village Roadshow. 

At the end of last year, it appointed NetApp account executive Erez Grushka as its director of customer engagement.



