NetApp names Andrew Sotiropoulos as new APAC leader

Andrew Sotiropoulos (NetApp) Credit: NetApp

NetApp has appointed Andrew Sotiropoulos as senior vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific (APAC).

Reporting to NetApp president Cesar Cernuda, Singapore-based Sotiropoulos will be responsible for spearheading the company’s expansion plans in the region.

His priorities include growing NetApp’s enterprise storage and cloud business, strengthening its partner ecosystem, and extending its leadership in regional markets.

Sotiropoulos assumes the role after the departure of Sanjay Rohatgi, who is pursuing opportunities outside of NetApp after nearly four years of leading its regional sales teams.

“As a global company, and having spent many years in APAC myself, we appreciate the importance of building and strengthening our long-standing relationships with business communities in the region,” said Cernuda.

“I am delighted to have Andrew join us to continue the growth of our business as we empower our customers wherever they are on their respective cloud transformation journeys.”

An industry veteran, Sotiropoulos has racked up over three decades of experience leading pan-regional teams to drive business growth and capture emerging opportunities, in addition to global roles across both product and technology services segments.

He most recently served as vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan at Pure Storage. Prior to that, has also led teams at Lenovo and IBM where he headed up the Global Technology Services division in APAC.

“NetApp is resolute in helping APAC organizations mitigate complexities to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, across on-premises and hybrid multicloud environments,” added Sotiropoulos.

“I am excited to build on the 30-year foundation that NetApp has laid down, letting customers further boost their innovation speed, lower costs, and improve agility.”