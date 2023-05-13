Menu
NetApp names Andrew Sotiropoulos as new APAC leader

NetApp names Andrew Sotiropoulos as new APAC leader

Responsible for spearheading the company’s expansion plans in the region.

Shirin Robert Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)
Comments
Andrew Sotiropoulos (NetApp)

Andrew Sotiropoulos (NetApp)

Credit: NetApp

NetApp has appointed Andrew Sotiropoulos as senior vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific (APAC).

Reporting to NetApp president Cesar Cernuda, Singapore-based Sotiropoulos will be responsible for spearheading the company’s expansion plans in the region.

His priorities include growing NetApp’s enterprise storage and cloud business, strengthening its partner ecosystem, and extending its leadership in regional markets.

Sotiropoulos assumes the role after the departure of Sanjay Rohatgi, who is pursuing opportunities outside of NetApp after nearly four years of leading its regional sales teams.

“As a global company, and having spent many years in APAC myself, we appreciate the importance of building and strengthening our long-standing relationships with business communities in the region,” said Cernuda.

“I am delighted to have Andrew join us to continue the growth of our business as we empower our customers wherever they are on their respective cloud transformation journeys.”

An industry veteran, Sotiropoulos has racked up over three decades of experience leading pan-regional teams to drive business growth and capture emerging opportunities, in addition to global roles across both product and technology services segments.

He most recently served as vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan at Pure Storage. Prior to that, has also led teams at Lenovo and IBM where he headed up the Global Technology Services division in APAC.

“NetApp is resolute in helping APAC organizations mitigate complexities to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, across on-premises and hybrid multicloud environments,” added Sotiropoulos.

“I am excited to build on the 30-year foundation that NetApp has laid down, letting customers further boost their innovation speed, lower costs, and improve agility.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags netapp

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 