Ideagen acquires Aussie ISV OnePlace Solutions in collab play

OnePlace CEO James Fox will remain with the business.

UK-headquartered governance, risk and compliance software vendor Ideagen has acquired Australian independent software vendor OnePlace Solutions to bolster its collaboration capabilities.

Based in Manly, NSW, OnePlace is a Microsoft partner with a suite of software-as-a-service solutions revolving around Microsoft 365, with its products including OnePlaceMail, OnePlaceDocs and OnePlaceLive.

OnePlace CEO James Fox will remain with the business as head of Ideagen OnePlace Solutions.

“When we looked at our ambitions for the company – to execute on our product roadmap and continue to lead the market with innovative solutions to help our customers – then this alignment with Ideagen made complete sense,” he said.

“We like that Ideagen’s values mirror our own, it feels like a good fit and it already has a footprint in the sectors and countries we operate in.”

Meanwhile, Ideagen CEO Ben Dorks said OnePlace’s products “will bring significant value to existing Ideagen customers and new prospects as we use our global footprint to help extend its reach”.

“I’m pleased that James is choosing to stay with us and be part of our exciting and ambitious plans,” he said. “His knowledge and experience of Microsoft integration and enterprise collaboration requirements is a real asset to our team.”

This acquisition bolsters Ideagen’s presence in Australia, coming years after it acquired the Sydney-based regtech vendor CompliSpace in 2021 for up to $105 million at the time the deal was announced.



