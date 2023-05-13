Sekuro solidifies growth with chairman appointment

Ian Buddery (Sekuro) Credit: Sekuro

Sydney-based cyber security partner Sekuro has hired technology industry heavyweight Ian Buddery as it eyes global growth.

The news comes amidst company growth, with the team expanding by 30 per cent since July 2022 with a total of 41 new staff across Australia.

With over 30 years in the tech industry, Buddery is a software engineer by background and founder of multiple software ventures including eServGlobal, which he led to an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) IPO followed by the London Stock Exchange in 2004. He has also sold companies to major US corporations, Sekuro claimed.

“The market opportunity for Australian cyber security organisations ranges far beyond our own borders and needs to bridge technology challenges with people and process,” Buddery said.

Over the next 12 months, Sekuro plans to extend its presence internationally, including establishing and growing a presence in the UK and completing the acquisition of Privasec Asia, its Singapore-based subsidiary.

“Sekuro has been consistently investing in its capabilities to work with CIOs, CISOs and now executive board members to overcome the immediate challenges of building their cyber resilience and that focus on tangible business outcomes coupled with a focus on international growth is what attracted me to join them on this exciting journey,” Buddery added.

Founded in October 2021, Sekuro is comprised of IT consultancies Privasec, Solista, CXO Security and Naviro.

At the time, it claimed to have 90 members of staff across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth with a combined revenue of $68 million.

Noel Alnutt, founder of Solista and now Sekuro CEO, said the company has demonstrated the demand for its services in Australia.

“It’s clear that Sekuro, and the broader cyber industry for that matter, are on their own unique growth trajectory,” he added. “This has seen our headcount, customer base and service offerings grow rapidly, with our sights now set on strengthening our relationships both locally and globally.”

The announcement comes as Sekuro launches Board-Taster, a new program designed to educate board directors on the potential impact of cyber threats on their organisation’s reputation, financial stability and regulatory compliance via an engaging and interactive workshop.