Microsoft to manage ISV Aussie tax

Will apply to ISVs selling through Microsoft’s commercial marketplace.

Microsoft will commence managing end-customer taxation (GST) for independent software vendors (ISV) selling through the Australian commercial marketplace.

From 1 June 2023, Microsoft will handle GST billing with ISVs and enterprise agreement (EA) customers in order to ease up the burden of processing tax for ISVs and end users.

The change will effectively mean that ISVs will no longer need to manage – including calculate, collect, and remit -- end-customer taxation.

According to an announcement by Microsoft, the change won't add costs to ISVs.

Instead, the vendor claimed it will simplify their processes and bring “tax management consistency” to the commercial marketplace across all end-customer channels.

Sellers are now encouraged to share and confirm the new pricing with their customers. They are also advised to review the billing and invoicing for Azure Marketplace customers and share it with your customers.

Microsoft also said ISVs should inform end-users that the invoice format will change on June 1 and review how tax policies affect payout for Azure Marketplace.

The vendor added that there will be no changes to the reseller Cloud Solution Provider program because Microsoft tax management remains.

“This update is another investment to streamline procurement for customers and partners and ensure a premium digital B2B marketplace experience,” the vendor added.

Microsoft also recently agreed to change its cloud computing practices in order to avoid an antitrust probe from the European Commission, the EU’s antitrust authority.

The potential probe related to complaints made by European cloud companies including Aruba, OVHcloud, Danish Cloud Community and the Association of Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers (CISPE) about changes Microsoft first made to the terms of its outsourcing license agreement in 2019, and then modified again in 2022.

This also comes at a time when Microsoft has been making layoffs globally, with A/NZ feeling the impact last month.



