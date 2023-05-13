Logicalis Australia streamlines national services team

Naveen Shettar (Logicalis Group) Credit: Jodi Weisz

Managed services provider Logicalis has made three new leadership appointments within its national services team.

According to Logicalis, these moves are part of ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience, foster opportunities for innovation across the portfolio and the broader organisation.

Logicalis Australia director of services Naveen Shettar has spent the last 10 months simplifying the services team structure and improving efficiencies, resulting in the promotion of three team members: Leon Scott, Ivan Cacic and Tim Bradley.

“I have been committed to finding ways to create efficiencies, drive innovation and fuel future growth, all while keeping our exceptional services team intact,” Shettar said.

“I am confident that these positive changes will lead to the highest quality of service for our clients and competitively position us in the market.”

Scott has been appointed as the head of engineering and will be responsible for overseeing the engineering team and driving innovation across the Logicalis Australia services portfolio.

He was previously head of the cloud and connectivity practice since commencing with the company in 2021. In his broader role, Scott will work closely with stakeholders across the organisation and with partners to develop and execute the company's technology strategy.

“With a wide range of innovative possibilities, this role offers the potential for growth in many and diverse areas,” Scott said.

Under the new services team structure, Cacic has been promoted to head of solutions and will be responsible for leading the team of solution architects and sales specialists. Cacic has been with Logicalis for the past decade and was previously the national practice manager of the digital workplace.

Cacic will also be tasked with developing and delivering customised solutions.

Bradley meanwhile has been appointed as head of consulting and advisory after almost eight years with Logicalis.

In his role, Bradley will be working closely with clients to understand their business needs. His team of managing consultants will deliver business-centric strategic advisory to help guide customers with the right technologies, implementation roadmaps and change management programs.

Last year, Logicalis streamlined its sales organisational structure in pursuit of an outcomes-focused customer strategy, with Lisa Fortey promoted as national sales manager.