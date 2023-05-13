Menu
Akamai promotes James Richmond to A/NZ leadership

Akamai promotes James Richmond to A/NZ leadership

Replaces Chris Gibbs.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
James Richmond (Akamai)

James Richmond (Akamai)

Credit: Akamai

Cloud delivery and performance vendor Akamai has promoted its long-serving employee James Richmond to leader of Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). 

Richmond replaces Chris Gibb, who was appointed as Akamai’s first managing director for A/NZ in 2021 and has now joined triSearch as CEO. 

Richmond first joined Akamai in 2014 as a major account director. His previous role was regional manager A/NZ critical infrastructure and before that managed the financial services and public sector portfolio for vendor in the region. 

Based in Melbourne, he will lead Akamai’s growth and expansion in the A/NZ region, “guiding and enabling the Akamai A/NZ team to best represent Akamai’s cloud computing, security and delivery solutions to partners and customers,” according to the vendor. 

“At Akamai we always push ourselves to continuously improve the way we service our customers and to ensure they drive increasing value from the trust placed in our capabilities and expertise,” Richmond said. 

"I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners to successfully execute their technology and business strategies." 

Parimal Pandya, Akamai SVP of sales and managing director for Asia Pacific (APAC), said Richmond has an “outstanding track record of forging great customer and partner relationships”. 

“With more than two decades' experience, James has been instrumental in helping some of Australia’s largest organisations leverage technological innovation to achieve business outcomes while managing risk. It’s a critical time for organisations to build secure, innovative digital experiences for their customers,” he said.


