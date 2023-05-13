auDA seeks partner for registry services

Will support auDA in the administration of the .au domain and associated domains.

Credit: Dreamstime

The Australian Domain Authority (auDA) has launched a search for a service provider to manage its registry of .au domains.

The federal government-backed organisation has released a request for tender (RFT) for a registry management service provider in anticipation of its current operator’s contract expiring on 30 June 2024.

auDA currently has an agreement with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), according to tender documents.

“auDA looks forward to receiving tenders detailing registry services to support more than four million .au domain names and to deliver technical expertise to auDA as a provider of Australian critical infrastructure,” the body said in a statement.

First established in 1999, auDA handles registry services for the direct registration of domain names in.au as a top-level domain.

It also carries second-level domain name spaces including com.au, net.au, org.au, asn.au, id.au, conf.au, gov.au, edu.au, wa.au, nt.au, sa.au, qld.au, nsw.au, act.au, vic.au and tas.au.

The new provider will be tasked with the receipt and maintenance of data concerning registrations and delegations from registrars, provision of domain name status information and support services to registrars.

Once appointed, the new provider will be contracted to handle registry services for four years from 1 July 2024.

“auDA is pleased to support an open, fair and competitive tender process to select a .au registry operator. We look forward to receiving tenders from organisations that share a commitment to delivering value to Australians through .au,” auDA CEO Rosemary Sinclair said.

Tenders are due for submission by 26 June 2023, with a briefing meeting taking place on Microsoft Teams on 9 May. auDA expects to announce the RFT outcome in the second half of 2023.

Last year, users that held a local connection to Australia were able to apply for an .au domain name without the need for another TDL, such as .com, .net or .org.

However, the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD)’s Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) issued a warning in March 2022 that the .au domain name registration had created the potential for cyber criminals to mimic existing businesses.

“For example, if you have currently registered yourbusiness.com.au, a cyber criminal could register yourbusiness.au or yourbusinesscom.au and use these domains to conduct fraudulent cyber activities,” the ACSC said at the time.