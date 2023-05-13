Orro acquires partner Coloured Lines

Rodd Cunico (Orro Group) Credit: Rodd Cunico

Orro has acquired one of its former partners, voice and collaboration provider Coloured Lines for an undisclosed amount.

As part of the deal, Orro will gain access to the carriage provider’s subsidiaries, Qtec Systems and Noojee Contact Solutions, which will be both fully absorbed.

Orro claimed it will retain all current Coloured Lines employees including CEO James Turner, who will lead the newly merged company’s voice and collaboration business.

“Coloured Lines is an innovative provider of telephony solutions, as well as a long-time partner of Orro,” said Rodd Cunico, Orro CEO. “This acquisition is a great progression of our partnership, and we look forward to working with James and his team to bring to our customers a wider range of services and solutions.”

Founded in 2011, Coloured Lines sells PBX's and IP telephony systems for businesses and service providers throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Its brand Qtec Systems has telephony, contact centre, meeting room, and IVA skills, and is a Microsoft Teams partner.

Meanwhile, Noojee Contact Solutions provides call centre software, supporting small to mid-sized businesses with inbound, outbound and hosted PBX phone solutions.

Orro said it has partnered with Coloured Lines on a number of projects across customers in financial services, retail, manufacturing and healthcare.

Of the company’s acquisition, Turner said he saw a lot of natural synergies between the companies, as it intends to leverage its combined strengths to continue to innovate for customers.

According to Cunico, Coloured Lines will bring a “wealth of industrial knowledge” tailored specifically to carriage services, which strongly complements its current product offering and expertise.

He cited Coloured Lines’ status as a provider of Microsoft Teams Direct Routing capabilities in Australia as a complement to its own Teams efforts.

“Together, we will be able to deliver complete solutions for customers across security, network, and cloud, driving us forwards on our strategic growth journey,” he added.

The acquisition comes just months after Orro received $150 million in funding from Macquarie Capital to support the business in its continued growth and innovation initiatives.

The funding package includes a combination of debt and a small equity stake in the company, enabling Orro to continue to execute its growth strategy while allowing private equity partner Liverpool Partners to maintain ownership of the company.

Orro also recently promoted Rob Merkwitza and Michael van Rooyen to be its new chief strategy officer (CSO) and chief technology officer (CTO) of networks, respectively.

Both came from RIOT Solutions, which Orro acquired in May 2022.