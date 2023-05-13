Menu
Fusion5 acquires Liberate I.T

Auckland-based Oracle solutions provider Fusion5 has acquired NetSuite partner Liberate I.T.

Founded in 2011 by a team with extensive ERP experience, Liberate I.T serves more than 120 customers with 30 employees across six Australasian locations.

“Combining our companies makes sense,” said Jim Brodie, an owner and director of Liberate I.T. 

“It provides additional capability and support for our customer base and exciting opportunities for the Liberate I.T staff.”

The purchase and transition of all Liberate I.T staff and customers to Fusion5 is effective from 1 May.

“Acquiring Liberate I.T is part of an ongoing growth strategy for the business,” said Grant Robertson, executive director – NetSuite and corporate performance management at Fusion5. 

“Our combined resources and NetSuite expertise will provide new and existing customers with even more services and support.”

Robertson said the geographical overlap of the two businesses will see Liberate I.T team members join Fusion5 in its Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne offices.

Fusion5 has more than 1,000 customers spanning multiple countries and last month appointed its current chief revenue officer, Sven Martin, as its new CEO, who takes over from founder and long-serving CEO Rebecca Tohill in early May.

Under Tohill, Fusion5 grew from a start-up team of four in Wellington 20 years ago to a $160 million-dollar plus trans-Tasman enterprise, delivering technologies from Microsoft, NetSuite, Oracle, IBM and more recently ServiceNow. 

Last year, Fusion5 purchased Adelaide-based specialist consulting organisation Empyreal Solutions.


Tags Oraclefusion5Liberate I.T

